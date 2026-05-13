Delhi mulls updating building-height regulations after fires killed 18 India May 13, 2026

After two tragic residential fires in Vivek Vihar and Palam claimed 18 lives, Delhi is considering updating its building-height regulations to boost fire safety.

Right now, most homes at 17.5 meters (with stilt parking) or 15 meters (without) don't need fire safety clearance for electricity, meaning over 95% of residential buildings in Delhi skip these checks.

With more people using electrical appliances, Power Minister Ashish Sood says this loophole puts residents at serious risk.