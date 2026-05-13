Delhi mulls updating building-height regulations after fires killed 18
After two tragic residential fires in Vivek Vihar and Palam claimed 18 lives, Delhi is considering updating its building-height regulations to boost fire safety.
Right now, most homes at 17.5 meters (with stilt parking) or 15 meters (without) don't need fire safety clearance for electricity, meaning over 95% of residential buildings in Delhi skip these checks.
With more people using electrical appliances, Power Minister Ashish Sood says this loophole puts residents at serious risk.
Delhi officials seek mandatory fire checks
Recent fires were sparked by an air-conditioning unit explosion and a short circuit, highlighting gaps in current safety rules.
Officials are looking to make fire checks mandatory even for smaller buildings, since disagreements over measuring heights and ignoring rooftop features have led to unsafe constructions.
The new rules aim to close these gaps and keep homes safer for everyone.