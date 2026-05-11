Delhi-Mumbai 1,350km expressway boosts Jaipur Indore real estate demand
The new 1,350-kilometer Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is shaking up real estate in tier-two cities, especially Jaipur and Indore.
Thanks to faster travel and better connections, demand for homes, offices, and warehouses is rising fast.
CRE Matrix notes that land prices across several expressway-linked micro-markets are climbing in anticipation of infrastructure-led urban expansion.
Jaipur homes 12%-18% Indore homes 10%-15%
Jaipur's residential property prices have jumped 12% to 18% this past year, with big companies choosing the city for its much cheaper office rents, about half of what you'd pay in bigger metros.
Indore isn't far behind, seeing a 10% to 15% hike in home values as new industries set up shop.
Cybercity (Indore) is also drawing IT firms and enterprise occupiers with competitive rates, while Mahindra World City is also drawing industrial and warehousing occupiers with lots of space to grow.