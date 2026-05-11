Delhi-Mumbai 1,350km expressway boosts Jaipur Indore real estate demand

Jaipur homes 12%-18% Indore homes 10%-15%

Jaipur's residential property prices have jumped 12% to 18% this past year, with big companies choosing the city for its much cheaper office rents, about half of what you'd pay in bigger metros.

Indore isn't far behind, seeing a 10% to 15% hike in home values as new industries set up shop.

Cybercity (Indore) is also drawing IT firms and enterprise occupiers with competitive rates, while Mahindra World City is also drawing industrial and warehousing occupiers with lots of space to grow.