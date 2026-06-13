Delhi-Mumbai Expressway 1,386-km nearly ready could open after June 20

Delhi-Mumbai travel-time cut to 12 hours

One standout feature is an eight-lane tunnel under the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, the first of its kind built to protect wildlife.

The expressway will slash travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from over 24 hours to just 12 hours, making travel much faster and lowering logistics and freight costs.

Plus, it boosts connectivity across Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, so get ready for smoother journeys all around!