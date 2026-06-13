Delhi-Mumbai Expressway 1,386-km nearly ready could open after June 20
India
The long-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is almost ready and could open for traffic any time after June 20.
This massive 1,386-km highway connects Delhi and Mumbai. Started in 2019 with a budget of ₹1 lakh crore, it faced some land issues but is now set to roll.
Delhi-Mumbai travel-time cut to 12 hours
One standout feature is an eight-lane tunnel under the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, the first of its kind built to protect wildlife.
The expressway will slash travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from over 24 hours to just 12 hours, making travel much faster and lowering logistics and freight costs.
Plus, it boosts connectivity across Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, so get ready for smoother journeys all around!