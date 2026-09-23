Delhi municipal corporation proposes draft 2026 monthly waste charges
India
Delhi's Municipal Corporation is planning a major hike in monthly waste management charges under its draft 2026 bylaws.
If approved, people living in A to D colonies could pay 75 rupees per month for properties up to 50 square meters, while those in E to H colonies with properties up to 50 square meters would pay 40 rupees.
The idea is to get more residents involved and help the city manage its trash better.
MCD house, urban department approvals pending
The new rules aren't final yet: they need sign-off from the MCD House and Delhi's urban development department, with a target date of March 2027.
Previous attempts to include these fees with property taxes ran into pushback over service quality, but officials hope the updated plan will finally make Delhi's waste system more efficient.