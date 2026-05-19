Delhi NCR AQI 208 as CAQM activates GRAP Stage 1 India May 19, 2026

Delhi's air just hit poor levels, with an AQI of 208, so the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

The weather isn't helping either, and CAQM, citing the India Meteorological Department's forecast, said pollution is likely to remain in the poor category in the coming days.