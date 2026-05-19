Delhi NCR AQI 208 as CAQM activates GRAP Stage 1
India
Delhi's air just hit poor levels, with an AQI of 208, so the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.
The weather isn't helping either, and CAQM, citing the India Meteorological Department's forecast, said pollution is likely to remain in the poor category in the coming days.
Sweeping sprinkling and tighter pollution controls
To fight rising pollution, crews are now sweeping roads and sprinkling water regularly to keep dust down.
Construction sites are subject to dust-control measures, waste management is getting tighter, and emissions from vehicles and factories are under closer watch.
CAQM wants implementing agencies to intensify measures and citizens to strictly adhere to the GRAP citizen charter.