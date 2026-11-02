Delhi-NCR CAQM orders 50% work-from-home, pauses dust-heavy construction November 5-20

Delhi-NCR's air quality is slipping, so the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is stepping in with fresh measures from November 5-20.

Offices will switch to 50% work-from-home, and most dust-heavy construction will pause, as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) takes pre-emptive measures based on multiple factors, including changing weather conditions, paddy-harvesting progress, historical pollution trends, the approaching Diwali festival, and the risk of firecracker and stubble-burning emissions.