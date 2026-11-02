Delhi-NCR CAQM orders 50% work-from-home, pauses dust-heavy construction November 5-20
Delhi-NCR's air quality is slipping, so the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is stepping in with fresh measures from November 5-20.
Offices will switch to 50% work-from-home, and most dust-heavy construction will pause, as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) takes pre-emptive measures based on multiple factors, including changing weather conditions, paddy-harvesting progress, historical pollution trends, the approaching Diwali festival, and the risk of firecracker and stubble-burning emissions.
CAQM tightens Delhi-NCR city-entry checks, parking-fees
Get ready for stricter vehicle checks at city entry points and higher parking fees, both aimed at cutting down emissions.
These moves come just before Diwali and expected stubble burning nearby.
Essential projects like hospitals and railways can keep building, but overall, CAQM wants to get ahead of pollution this year instead of just reacting later.