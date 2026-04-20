Delhi-NCR could reach 45 Celsius April 21 and 22

Heat thresholds defined, experts advise precautions

A heat wave is called when temperatures cross 40 Celsius in the plains, 37 Celsius in coastal areas, and 30 Celsius in hilly regions and stay at least 4.5°C above normal for two consecutive days; 45 Celsius is the official mark.

With Chandigarh already hitting 40 Celsius, experts say these rising numbers are a clear sign of climate change.

so it's smart to stay hydrated, avoid too much sun, and look out for each other during these scorching days.