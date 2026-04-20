Delhi-NCR could reach 45 Celsius April 21 and 22
Heads up, Delhi-NCR: get ready for a serious heat wave on April 21 and 22.
Temperatures could spike up to 45 Celsius on April 21 and 22, with the IMD watching closely to officially declare a heat wave if things stay this hot.
eastern and central India are already sweating it out with similar extreme temperatures.
Heat thresholds defined, experts advise precautions
A heat wave is called when temperatures cross 40 Celsius in the plains, 37 Celsius in coastal areas, and 30 Celsius in hilly regions and stay at least 4.5°C above normal for two consecutive days; 45 Celsius is the official mark.
With Chandigarh already hitting 40 Celsius, experts say these rising numbers are a clear sign of climate change.
so it's smart to stay hydrated, avoid too much sun, and look out for each other during these scorching days.