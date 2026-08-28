Delhi NCR couple arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI

A Delhi-NCR couple, Sahil, 25, and Sameera, 21, have been arrested by the Special Cell for allegedly acting as spies for Pakistan's ISI.

Police say they had been in contact with Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through social media since 2024, smuggling Indian SIM cards to Pakistan through Dubai so Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) could activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan and secretly connect with people in India.