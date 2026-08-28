Delhi NCR couple arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI
A Delhi-NCR couple, Sahil, 25, and Sameera, 21, have been arrested by the Special Cell for allegedly acting as spies for Pakistan's ISI.
Police say they had been in contact with Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through social media since 2024, smuggling Indian SIM cards to Pakistan through Dubai so Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) could activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan and secretly connect with people in India.
Forensic checks reveal chats, ₹30,000
Investigators found that Sahil also gathered sensitive information about military areas and court-martial cases.
The couple reportedly received ₹30,000 from their handlers for these activities.
Forensic checks of their phones uncovered chats with Pakistani handlers, which police believe are key to understanding how deep this spy network goes.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities look for more people involved.