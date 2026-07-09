Delhi-NCR drenched by monsoon, 250mm forecast by July 10
Delhi-NCR is getting drenched by one of its heaviest monsoon spells this year, with some areas expected to see up to 250mm of rain by July 10.
The downpour that started in the early hours of July 9 has already led to flooded roads and major traffic jams across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, especially in low-lying spots where drainage just can't keep up.
Authorities issue monsoon safety advisories
Eastern and northeastern Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad are seeing the worst of it with the highest rainfall. Central and south Delhi plus parts of Gurugram and Faridabad are also getting hit hard.
The heavy rain is thanks to an active southwest monsoon pulling in moisture from both seas.
Meanwhile, authorities have put out advisories: stay away from waterlogged roads, avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms, and keep track of official weather updates.