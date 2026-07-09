Delhi-NCR drenched by monsoon, 250mm forecast by July 10

Authorities issue monsoon safety advisories

Eastern and northeastern Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad are seeing the worst of it with the highest rainfall. Central and south Delhi plus parts of Gurugram and Faridabad are also getting hit hard.

The heavy rain is thanks to an active southwest monsoon pulling in moisture from both seas.

Meanwhile, authorities have put out advisories: stay away from waterlogged roads, avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms, and keep track of official weather updates.