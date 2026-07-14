Delhi-NCR dry spell to end after July 20, forecasters say
Delhi-NCR has been stuck in a dry spell that has lasted several days as the monsoon entered its "break" phase.
This happened because the monsoon trough shifted north toward the Himalayas, cutting off rain for northwest India.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says relief is on the horizon.
Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat said rains should return after July 20 when the trough moves south again.
El Nino raises India's rainfall deficit
During this "break monsoon," clear skies and warm, humid weather are taking over thanks to dry westerly winds blocking cloud formation.
Meanwhile, eastern and northeastern India are getting heavy showers pulled in from the Bay of Bengal.
Meteorologists point out that this unusually long dry stretch, up to 12 days, is partly due to El Nino messing with usual weather patterns, which has also bumped up India's overall rainfall deficit this season.