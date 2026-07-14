Delhi-NCR dry spell to end after July 20, forecasters say

Delhi-NCR has been stuck in a dry spell that has lasted several days as the monsoon entered its "break" phase.

This happened because the monsoon trough shifted north toward the Himalayas, cutting off rain for northwest India.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says relief is on the horizon.

Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat said rains should return after July 20 when the trough moves south again.