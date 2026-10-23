Delhi, NCR enter GRAP stage 1 amid 'poor' air
Delhi's air quality has dropped to the "poor" zone, so officials have kicked off Stage one of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as of October 21, 2026.
This means GRAP Stage 1 was announced for Delhi and the NCR: think tighter checks on emissions and a push to get ahead of winter smog.
Non-Delhi vehicles below BSVI restricted
Stage one brings stricter controls on things like diesel generators, but experts say Delhi's winter air hasn't shown steady improvement yet.
Starting November 1, there'll be more restrictions: all non-Delhi-registered motor vehicles below BSVI emission standards will face limits, with exemptions for electric, CNG, emergency, and sovereign duty vehicles, and parking fees are doubling to nudge people away from using private cars.
If there's ever a clash in rules, GRAP guidelines win out. Delhi is doubling down on fighting pollution this season.