Delhi-NCR faces early 40°C heat wave amid shifting weather patterns
India
Delhi-NCR is facing an unusually early heat wave, with temperatures already above 40 degrees Celsius and likely to climb even higher over the next few days.
The IMD says this spike, usually seen in May or June, is happening earlier now: another sign of how climate change is shifting weather patterns.
Heat action plans face funding challenge
Climate experts warn that heat waves are getting more intense and frequent across India, putting outdoor workers especially at risk.
Since 2016, India's Heat Action Plans have tried to help with alerts and cooling shelters, but funding remains a challenge since heat waves aren't officially covered by disaster relief funds.
There's also a bigger push underway: the India Cooling Action Plan aims to cut down on cooling demand long term.