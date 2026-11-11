Delhi NCR firms adopt hybrid work after pollution-related order
With air quality hitting worrying levels, companies across Delhi-NCR are cutting back on in-person office work.
Following a government order, only half the staff is allowed in offices from November 5 to 20, so firms like Snapdeal and Spinny have quickly shifted to hybrid setups.
Eternal caps attendance, CAQM pauses construction
Eternal has capped attendance at its Gurugram office to keep employees safe. A source at the company said it was complying with the directive issued by the Gurugram district commissioner and had restricted office attendance accordingly.
Others, like Moglix, are boosting air filtration instead of sending people home.
The CAQM's move also includes pausing dust-heavy construction work, all part of a bigger push to tackle the region's yearly pollution surge.