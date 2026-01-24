Delhi-NCR: Fog, drizzle, and chill ahead

Temps have dropped—Friday saw a low of 12°C—so mornings and evenings will feel extra cold. The good news? That rain actually cleared up the air a bit, so breathing's easier for now in Delhi .

Heads up for travel & Republic Day plans

IMD warns that fog could make roads tricky and cause delays for flights or trains over the next couple of days.

Another western disturbance is expected on January 26 (yep, Republic Day weekend), which could affect winds and temperatures.

Some areas have thunderstorm alerts—Gurugram's was upgraded to orange—so keep an umbrella handy!