Delhi-NCR forecast partly cloudy highs 36C possible rain Gurgaon Faridabad
India
If you're in Delhi-NCR, expect partly cloudy skies this Thursday, with highs around 36 Celsius in most cities and Faridabad feeling a bit cooler.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there could be some rain or thundershowers in Gurgaon and Faridabad, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.
Delhi-NCR temps drop to low 30s
Good news: temperatures are set to drop over the next week, landing at about 33 Celsius by Wednesday for Noida and Ghaziabad, and 34 Celsius for Gurgaon. Faridabad will cool off even more, down to 31 Celsius.
Winds will stay gentle, and sunrise/sunset times are pretty steady: around 5:50am for sunrise and just after 7pm for sunset in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon, while Faridabad is around 5:36am for sunrise and 6:40pm for sunset.