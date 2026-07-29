Delhi-NCR forecast: showers, evening thunderstorms and high humidity July 30
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! July 30 is set to be rainy with overcast skies and high humidity.
Light to moderate showers are likely through the day, with heavier rain and possible thunderstorms in the evening.
Temperatures will range from the mid-20s Celsius to mid-30s Celsius, so it's pleasant compared to peak summer, but you'll definitely want an umbrella if you're stepping out.
Noida Ghaziabad Gurgaon: clouds and showers
Noida will stay mostly cloudy with rain on and off, with intermittent showers throughout the day.
Ghaziabad will have similar conditions, with periods of more consistent rainfall at times.
Gurgaon might start out sunny but expect clouds and showers later; brief heavy spells could cause waterlogging in low areas.