Delhi-NCR gets light rain, IMD forecasts cooler June 11-12 India Jun 09, 2026

Delhi-NCR finally got a breather from the relentless heat and humidity on Monday, thanks to some light rain.

The IMD says this cooler weather is sticking around for June 11 and 12 too, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected and temperatures expected to drop to 35 to 37 degrees Celsius on June 12.

After a few days of discomfort, residents are welcoming the change.