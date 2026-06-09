Delhi-NCR gets light rain, IMD forecasts cooler June 11-12
India
Delhi-NCR finally got a breather from the relentless heat and humidity on Monday, thanks to some light rain.
The IMD says this cooler weather is sticking around for June 11 and 12 too, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected and temperatures expected to drop to 35 to 37 degrees Celsius on June 12.
After a few days of discomfort, residents are welcoming the change.
Monsoon advancing, IMD predicts Delhi-NCR rain
The southwest monsoon arrived late in Kerala but is expected to move steadily across India now.
IMD forecasts that Delhi-NCR will see more rain soon.
So if you're hoping for more showers and cooler days, you won't have to wait much longer: expect thunderstorms with very light to light rainfall on June 11 and 12.