Delhi-NCR hailstorm and heavy rain cause major travel disruptions
India
Delhi-NCR saw wild weather on Wednesday evening, with heavy rain, hailstorm, and strong winds causing major disruptions.
Okhla saw hailstones pouring down, while reduced visibility at Delhi Airport led to flight delays and extended wait times.
IndiGo posts travel advisory on X
With flights delayed in Delhi, IndiGo quickly put out a travel advisory.
The airline shared a post on X and encouraged passengers to check their flight status online.
IndiGo's staff worked hard to help passengers during the unexpected wait.
Locals faced disrupted plans after storm
Many locals struggled with disrupted plans thanks to the sudden storm.