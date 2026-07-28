Delhi NCR hit by heavy rain, waterlogging, traffic, flight advisories
India
Delhi and NCR got hit with heavy rain on Tuesday, leading to waterlogged streets and slow-moving traffic, especially around busy spots like ITO and Janpath.
Airlines like IndiGo and Akasa Air are telling travelers to check their flight status and expect delays.
The airport says flights are operating normally, but it's smart to stay updated since the weather's still rough.
IMD issues red nowcast warning
The IMD has put out a red nowcast warning for more moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few hours.
Thanks to a deep depression that moved in from the Bay of Bengal, expect this rainy spell to continue at least through Wednesday, and look forward to temperatures dropping by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.