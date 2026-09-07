Delhi-NCR hotels surge to over ₹80,000 ahead of BRICS summit
India
With the BRICS Summit just days away, hotel prices in Delhi-NCR have shot up.
Rooms that normally go for ₹18,000 are now listed at over ₹80,000 per night.
The spike comes as leaders and officials from BRICS nations and partner countries flock to the city for the big event on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam.
Aerocity Gurugram Noida hotels nearly full
Most hotels in hotspots like Aerocity, Gurugram, and Noida are nearly full. To stand out, many are offering cultural events and special regional menus.
Rajan Sehgal from the Travel Agents Association of India says these high rates are just temporary due to demand from international delegations.
Meanwhile, travel agents are helping people find more affordable stays outside Delhi and arranging transport.