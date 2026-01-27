Delhi-NCR: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for rain, thunderstorms
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for January 27, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h.
Expect cloudy skies and a chilly vibe with temperatures hovering between 9°C and 19°C.
Why bother?
This weather could mean travel delays and outdoor plans getting disrupted.
The IMD suggests staying indoors, keeping windows closed, and steering clear of open areas during storms.
Air quality will stay moderate for now but might slip to poor by January 29—so keep an eye on updates if you're planning to head out.