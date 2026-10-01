Delhi-NCR morning at 24C with forecast near 34C today
India
Delhi-NCR kicked off Thursday with a warmer-than-usual morning, 24 Celsius, which is up from yesterday.
IMD says this bump is thanks to a fading weather system that had kept things cooler.
Expect clear skies and the mercury climbing close to 34 Celsius today.
Delhi dry days, AQI moderate 162
No rain or weather alerts on the horizon, just more warm, dry days ahead for the city.
However, Delhi's air quality dipped to "moderate" with an AQI of 162 this morning (up from 129 yesterday).
So if you're heading out, you might want to keep that in mind.