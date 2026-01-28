Delhi-NCR on rain alert: Thunderstorms, hail, and a quick weather change ahead
Heads up, Delhi-NCR!
The IMD has issued multiple alerts — including red, orange and yellow — for parts of Delhi-NCR for January 27 as an active Western Disturbance brings rain, possible hailstorms, and gusty winds.
Expect chilly vibes with temps between 8-20°C and humidity close to 80%.
There's a high chance of rain—so maybe keep that umbrella handy.
Why bother?
Besides the classic "should I carry an umbrella?" dilemma, this spell of rain is actually good news for the city's air.
After a spell of poor to very poor air quality, the showers could help clear things up—right now the city's AQI is in the high 200s (still not great).
Hail and strong winds might cause some traffic or travel hiccups too.
What's next?
Don't worry—the gloomy skies won't last long. By Thursday, things should clear up with more sun and warmer days ahead.
Sunday looks especially nice with temps peaking around 26°C under a Full Moon—perfect timing to get outside before another slight dip and some morning haze early next week.