Delhi-NCR pollution: India sets new targets for cleaner air by 2027
India wants to cut air pollution in Delhi-NCR by 15-20% by the end of 2027, according to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.
The plan focuses on tackling big culprits like old vehicles, industrial emissions, dust, and waste—using better monitoring and coordination between states.
Why should you care?
Air quality in Delhi-NCR has only improved a little over the past few years—PM2.5 levels in Delhi dropped just slightly from 98 to 97 ug/m3 since 2022, with the 97 ug/m3 figure recorded in 2025, and for national standards most cities exceeded the PM10 standard (190 of 229 cities with adequate PM10 data in 2025) while a majority met the PM2.5 standard (128 of 231 cities with >=80% PM2.5 data in 2025) and 103 exceeded it.
The government is now pushing for electric busses, phasing out super-polluting vehicles, shutting down non-compliant industries, and cleaning up legacy waste.
If these steps work, it could mean healthier air—and easier breathing—for millions living in the region.