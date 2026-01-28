Delhi-NCR pollution: India sets new targets for cleaner air by 2027

Why should you care?

Air quality in Delhi-NCR has only improved a little over the past few years—PM2.5 levels in Delhi dropped just slightly from 98 to 97 ug/m3 since 2022, with the 97 ug/m3 figure recorded in 2025, and for national standards most cities exceeded the PM10 standard (190 of 229 cities with adequate PM10 data in 2025) while a majority met the PM2.5 standard (128 of 231 cities with >=80% PM2.5 data in 2025) and 103 exceeded it.

The government is now pushing for electric busses, phasing out super-polluting vehicles, shutting down non-compliant industries, and cleaning up legacy waste.

If these steps work, it could mean healthier air—and easier breathing—for millions living in the region.