Delhi-NCR: Rain and dense fog kick off a chilly New Year

Why bother?

The heavy fog has made travel tricky—flights are being delayed or canceled (major airlines have already put out advisories), and road and rail journeys are seeing disruptions too.

Plus, the IMD warns that cold wave conditions will hit parts of Himachal Pradesh (Jan 2-4), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi (Jan 3-5), and Rajasthan (Jan 5-6).

So if you're heading out this week, bundle up and double-check those travel plans!