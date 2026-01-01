Next Article
Delhi-NCR: Rain and dense fog kick off a chilly New Year
India
Delhi and the NCR woke up to rain, thick fog, and cold conditions this New Year's Day.
The IMD says more rain is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, western UP, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
For anyone hoping for clear skies soon—dense fog is likely to stick around in much of North India until January 5.
Why bother?
The heavy fog has made travel tricky—flights are being delayed or canceled (major airlines have already put out advisories), and road and rail journeys are seeing disruptions too.
Plus, the IMD warns that cold wave conditions will hit parts of Himachal Pradesh (Jan 2-4), Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi (Jan 3-5), and Rajasthan (Jan 5-6).
So if you're heading out this week, bundle up and double-check those travel plans!