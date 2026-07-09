Delhi-NCR rain persists through July 13 causing waterlogging, traffic slowdowns
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The weather department says the rain isn't going anywhere just yet: expect showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds through July 13.
While the cooler air is a nice break from the heat, it's also led to waterlogged streets and some serious traffic slowdowns around town.
Extremely heavy rain expected Uttarakhand
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the cards for parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Chandigarh starting July 9. Western Uttar Pradesh will see plenty of rain until July 10 too.
IMD suggests avoiding unnecessary travel during downpours, especially in areas that usually flood: better safe than stuck!
Uttarakhand residents should be extra cautious as "extremely heavy rainfall" is expected there on July 9-10.