Delhi-NCR rain persists through July 13 causing waterlogging, traffic slowdowns

Extremely heavy rain expected Uttarakhand

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the cards for parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Chandigarh starting July 9. Western Uttar Pradesh will see plenty of rain until July 10 too.

IMD suggests avoiding unnecessary travel during downpours, especially in areas that usually flood: better safe than stuck!

Uttarakhand residents should be extra cautious as "extremely heavy rainfall" is expected there on July 9-10.