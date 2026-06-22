Delhi-NCR records cooler morning at 27.3°C as IMD forecasts storms

Delhi relief amid possible monsoon delay

June usually means sweltering heat in Delhi (think 37 to 40°C), but recent dust storms followed by rain have brought some welcome relief and cleaner air.

Today's highs should stay between 37 to 39°C, and rain might cool things down even more.

Some forecasts suggest a slight delay in monsoon arrival this year due to slower progress of the monsoon trough, so these pre-monsoon showers are just a preview of wetter days ahead.