Delhi-NCR records cooler morning at 27.3°C as IMD forecasts storms
India
Delhi-NCR started Monday feeling a bit cooler, with morning temperatures dipping just below average at 27.3°C.
The IMD says to expect light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds later: classic pre-monsoon vibes.
Delhi relief amid possible monsoon delay
June usually means sweltering heat in Delhi (think 37 to 40°C), but recent dust storms followed by rain have brought some welcome relief and cleaner air.
Today's highs should stay between 37 to 39°C, and rain might cool things down even more.
Some forecasts suggest a slight delay in monsoon arrival this year due to slower progress of the monsoon trough, so these pre-monsoon showers are just a preview of wetter days ahead.