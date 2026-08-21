Delhi-NCR records monsoon surge in swine flu, H3N2 and dengue
Delhi-NCR is dealing with a noticeable jump in swine flu (H1N1), dengue, and other respiratory illnesses this monsoon.
Doctors say the mix of humid and changing weather conditions is making things worse, and cases of influenza A (H3N2) are also popping up.
Older adults and people with health issues should be extra careful right now.
Doctors report more patients, advise precautions
Professor of Medicine Dr. Neeraj Nischal at AIIMS Delhi reports more patients coming in with fevers, coughs, and fatigue, classic signs of seasonal viruses.
In Bengaluru, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetology Dr. Manohar K N at SPARSH Hospital says they're seeing about five to six patients per day reporting flu-related symptoms, with some needing hospital care for severe symptoms.
Meanwhile in Delhi, Dr. Harpreet Kaur of Aakash Healthcare notes dengue and swine flu have surged since July, especially this August.
The advice? Wear well-fitted masks in crowded places, practice good hygiene, get checked early if you feel unwell, and if you're high-risk, consider getting the flu shot this season.