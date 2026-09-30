Delhi-NCR rolls out tougher bus and goods vehicle pollution controls
India
Delhi-NCR just rolled out tougher pollution controls: now, even at the earliest warning stage, intercity and interstate busses traveling to Delhi-NCR from specific states face restrictions if they do not meet the prescribed cleaner-fuel standards, and BS-IV and below goods vehicles are no longer allowed.
The goal? Cut down emissions and make the air a bit easier to breathe.
Busses to Delhi face fuel rules
Busses coming into Delhi from Haryana or Uttar Pradesh now need to run on electricity, CNG, or meet BS-VI diesel norms.
The plan also steps up dust control and waste management.
The Commission for Air Quality Management, or CAQM, says everyone's help is needed: public participation is key if we want real progress in cleaning up our air.