Delhi-NCR imposes winter pollution curbs; non-BS6 vehicles barred from entry
What's the story
The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has introduced stringent measures to tackle winter air pollution. The new rules, which come into effect from today, November 1, 2026, will remain in force till January 31, 2027. They include a ban on non-BS6 vehicles from entering and operating in Delhi. This affects around 10 lakh older petrol and diesel vehicles from neighboring areas like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.
Work restrictions
Adjusted office hours and banned activities
The new rules also ban all dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities during the period. However, essential public infrastructure projects are exempted under prescribed conditions.
Office timings have been adjusted to decongest traffic, with Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices now functioning from 8:30am to 5:00pm and Delhi government offices from 10:00am to 6:30pm.
Fuel restriction
'No PUC, No Fuel' policy
A 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy will be implemented at Delhi's petrol pumps from November 1.
This means that if a vehicle's Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is invalid, fuel will not be dispensed.
To enforce this rule, 500 petrol pumps in Delhi have been fitted with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to scan vehicle number plates and details.
Work policy
Work from home for half of the staff
The government has also mandated that both government and private offices must have only 50% of their staff physically present, with the rest working from home.
Essential services are exempted from this rule.
Parking fees at public lots will also be hiked to discourage private vehicle use, although Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's parking facilities are exempted.
Commuter advisory
What do commuters need to know?
Commuters traveling between neighboring towns and Delhi are advised to check their vehicle emission standards.
They should also plan their travel accordingly to avoid heavy fines or being turned back at border checkpoints.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to residents for compliance with these restrictions.
Regular updates can be checked on Delhi Traffic Police handles.
Twitter Post
Advisory by Delhi Traffic Police
1 नवंबर 2026 से संशोधित GRAP नियमों के तहत दिल्ली में वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लागू होंगे।— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 29, 2026
✅ अनुमति प्राप्त: BS-VI, CNG, इलेक्ट्रिक एवं छूट प्राप्त वाहन, लागू नियमों के अधीन।
⛔ प्रतिबंध लागू होंगे:
* BS-VI से कम मानक वाले वाहन
* वैध PUCC के बिना वाहन
* नियमों का पालन न… pic.twitter.com/xfc5DGdJnH