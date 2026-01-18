Delhi-NCR schools go hybrid as air turns "severe"

Why does this matter?

With GRAP Stage IV in effect, daily routines are changing—construction is paused, restrictions on entry of non-Delhi-registered vehicles below BS-VI emission norms and on non-essential BS-IV or lower diesel goods carriers are in place, and some industries have to stop work.

Classes 10 and 12 get a pass from hybrid mode so board exam prep isn't disrupted.

If you're in Classes 6-9 or 11, keep an eye out—your school's next steps depend on your state government's call.