Delhi-NCR schools go hybrid as air turns "severe"
Delhi and NCR schools may be shifted to a hybrid learning setup for Classes 1-5 after pollution levels hit the "severe" mark, with AQI soaring to 428.
Officials have proposed shifting younger students to online or hybrid modes.
Why does this matter?
With GRAP Stage IV in effect, daily routines are changing—construction is paused, restrictions on entry of non-Delhi-registered vehicles below BS-VI emission norms and on non-essential BS-IV or lower diesel goods carriers are in place, and some industries have to stop work.
Classes 10 and 12 get a pass from hybrid mode so board exam prep isn't disrupted.
If you're in Classes 6-9 or 11, keep an eye out—your school's next steps depend on your state government's call.