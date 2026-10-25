Delhi-NCR sees toxic Yamuna foam as AQI hits 168
Delhi-NCR is dealing with a double whammy: thick, toxic foam is back on the Yamuna River, and the air quality has dropped to unhealthy levels (AQI hit 168 this Sunday).
While some spots like Sriniwaspuri are a bit better, others are seeing AQI numbers soar past 180.
The main troublemakers? PM2.5 and PM10 particles hanging in the air.
Delhi authorities invoke GRAP stage 1
To fight rising pollution, authorities just kicked off Stage one of the Graded Response Action Plan, so no more coal or firewood in restaurant tandoors, and limits on diesel generators for non-essential use.
But even after projects worth around ₹9,000 crore, mainly for Delhi infrastructure and Yamuna rejuvenation, that foamy mess keeps coming back.
The pollution isn't just an eyesore; it's putting both people's health and aquatic life at risk.