Delhi-NCR swelters with 60% humidity and 38 to 40°C temperatures
India
Delhi-NCR is stuck in a sweaty spell, with humidity hitting 60% and temperatures hovering around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.
Moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are making things feel even hotter, so even nights aren't bringing much relief.
Lows are still three to five degrees Celsius above normal.
IMD forecasts rains and cooler temperatures
Scattered showers on June 29 only made it stickier, but there's hope ahead.
The IMD says light rain and thunderstorms could start from June 30, with heavier showers by July 2.
Expect temperatures to drop to a more bearable 32 to 34 degrees Celsius soon. So hang in there, cooler days are coming!