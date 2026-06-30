Delhi-NCR swelters with 60% humidity and 38 to 40°C temperatures India Jun 30, 2026

Delhi-NCR is stuck in a sweaty spell, with humidity hitting 60% and temperatures hovering around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Moist winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are making things feel even hotter, so even nights aren't bringing much relief.

Lows are still three to five degrees Celsius above normal.