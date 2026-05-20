Delhi-NCR to get over ₹34,000cr road upgrade, Nitin Gadkari inspects
India
Big news for anyone who travels around Delhi-NCR: over ₹34,000 crore is being pumped into new highways, expressways, ring roads, tunnels, and elevated corridors to modernize the region's transport.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just checked out a six-lane access-controlled highway project connecting DND Maharani Bagh to Jaitpur Pusta Road, so things are already moving.
Highways to cut travel time, emissions
These new roads aim to seriously cut down travel time and traffic jams while helping the environment by lowering fuel use and vehicle emissions.
Gadkari highlighted that the upgraded highways will boost connectivity and reduce carbon footprint.