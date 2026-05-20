Delhi-NCR to get over ₹34,000cr road upgrade, Nitin Gadkari inspects India May 20, 2026

Big news for anyone who travels around Delhi-NCR: over ₹34,000 crore is being pumped into new highways, expressways, ring roads, tunnels, and elevated corridors to modernize the region's transport.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just checked out a six-lane access-controlled highway project connecting DND Maharani Bagh to Jaitpur Pusta Road, so things are already moving.