Delhi-NCR traffic comes to standstill as sudden rain pours in
Delhi-NCR woke up to a sudden spell of heavy rain on Tuesday, which brought some much-needed relief from the sticky humidity but quickly turned roads into waterlogged messes.
With festive crowds already out and about, traffic jams got worse, making commutes extra challenging for everyone trying to get around.
More scattered showers expected soon
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this sudden rain was caused by a low-pressure system over the Gulf of Kutch pulling in moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
While we're not in for days of nonstop rain, IMD says more scattered showers could pop up soon—so expect some ongoing puddles and slow-moving traffic in low-lying spots.