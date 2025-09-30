Next Article
Gurugram, Delhi get some rain; orange alert issued for Gurgaon
India
On Tuesday, Gurugram and Delhi got some much-needed rain, giving everyone a welcome break from days of intense heat.
The IMD had predicted cloudy skies and light showers, but Gurugram even saw an orange alert for thunderstorms.
While the cool-down was nice, places like South City 1 in Gurugram struggled with waterlogging thanks to poor drainage.
Air quality remains 'moderate'
Delhi's temperatures stayed higher than usual—minimum was 28.7°C, still 5.4°C above normal—and the maximum was expected around 35°C.
Air quality improved a bit but remained only "moderate," with an AQI of 114.
That means sensitive groups should still be cautious, as pollution is sticking around despite the rain.