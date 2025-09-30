Gurugram, Delhi get some rain; orange alert issued for Gurgaon India Sep 30, 2025

On Tuesday, Gurugram and Delhi got some much-needed rain, giving everyone a welcome break from days of intense heat.

The IMD had predicted cloudy skies and light showers, but Gurugram even saw an orange alert for thunderstorms.

While the cool-down was nice, places like South City 1 in Gurugram struggled with waterlogging thanks to poor drainage.