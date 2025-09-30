India to build tallest dam in response to China's project

Dam could generate around 11,200 megawatts of electricity

This isn't just about power—India wants to prevent any risks from sudden water releases by China, sometimes called "weaponized water."

But there are concerns too: local Adi tribes fear losing their homes and cultural ties to the river if villages are submerged, and experts worry about building such a huge structure in an earthquake-prone Himalayan zone.

With both countries ramping up projects on this crucial river, water security and regional tensions are front and center for everyone living downstream.