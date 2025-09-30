PM to attend RSS centenary celebration, unveil postage stamp, coin
On October 1, 2025, PM Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary celebration in New Delhi.
He'll unveil a commemorative postage stamp and coin to honor the RSS's 100 years of service.
More about the event and RSS
Just days ago, Modi called the RSS's journey "unprecedented and inspiring," highlighting how it helped restore national confidence and supported disaster relief.
The RSS, founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, has grown into one of India's biggest volunteer organizations—focusing on cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility.
Over the years, its volunteers have worked on education, healthcare, disaster relief, and empowerment programs for youth, women, and farmers across India.
Why you should attend
For anyone curious about how grassroots movements shape India today—or why they're still celebrated a century later—this event is a reminder of how organizations like the RSS continue to influence society through community work and national identity.