PM to attend RSS centenary celebration, unveil postage stamp, coin

More about the event and RSS

Just days ago, Modi called the RSS's journey "unprecedented and inspiring," highlighting how it helped restore national confidence and supported disaster relief.

The RSS, founded in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, has grown into one of India's biggest volunteer organizations—focusing on cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility.

Over the years, its volunteers have worked on education, healthcare, disaster relief, and empowerment programs for youth, women, and farmers across India.