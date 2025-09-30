Air hostesses' pictures, women's dps found on Delhi baba's phone  

The police investigation into the sexual harassment case against Chaitanyanand Saraswati has revealed disturbing details. The 62-year-old self-styled godman was arrested on Sunday in Agra after being on the run for around 50 days. He is accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a private institute and has several FIRs against him for molestation, cheating, and forgery. The allegations against Saraswati also include financial irregularities involving a trust worth ₹122 crore.

Evidence uncovered Evidence of trying to lure women with false promises The police probe has revealed that Saraswati tried to lure women with false promises. His phone contained chats with several women, photographs of him with air hostesses, and screenshots of women's display pictures. Two of his female aides, who allegedly threatened victims to delete lewd messages, are also being questioned as part of the probe.

Uncooperative suspect No remorse for his actions News agency PTI quoted an official saying that Saraswati has been uncooperative with investigators, giving misleading information and showing no remorse for his actions. He has repeatedly lied to investigators during questioning, despite being confronted with evidence. When presented with documents and digital proof of the offenses, Saraswati has been reluctant to respond. While on the run, he changed his appearance and hideouts to evade arrest and over five police teams were deployed to trace him.