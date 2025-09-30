Heads up: October 2 is a nationwide dry day

The Excise Department is taking this seriously—the sale of alcohol is strictly banned, and drinking in public places is a punishable offense on October 2. If you're planning to celebrate, make sure you stock up beforehand because breaking the rules could land you in trouble. This closure honors both a national holiday and a major festival.

Other dry days in October

Diwali is not currently listed as a dry day in the official October 2025 excise notice, though further updates may be issued later.

Keep an eye out for local updates since there might be extra dry days during the festive season depending on where you live.