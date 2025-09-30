Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Operation Sindoor
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at the National Tri-Services Seminar, highlighting how Operation Sindoor in May 2025 brought together the Army, Navy, and Air Force after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.
The operation saw India launch precise airstrikes on nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using BrahMos missiles, drone swarms, and fighter jets—all working in sync.
Singh's vision for unified military
Singh called Operation Sindoor "an example that when our forces work together, it increases strength multifold and secures victory," neutralizing threats quickly with minimal collateral damage.
The operation also led to Pakistani drone and missile strikes that were intercepted by India's air defense system, showing just how important coordination is as security threats get more complex.
Singh's focus on joint drills and integration signals a big push toward making India's military even stronger together for the future.