Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Operation Sindoor

Singh's vision for unified military

Singh called Operation Sindoor "an example that when our forces work together, it increases strength multifold and secures victory," neutralizing threats quickly with minimal collateral damage.

The operation also led to Pakistani drone and missile strikes that were intercepted by India's air defense system, showing just how important coordination is as security threats get more complex.

Singh's focus on joint drills and integration signals a big push toward making India's military even stronger together for the future.