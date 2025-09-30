Next Article
Delhi crash: BMW driver out on bail
India
Gaganpreet, arrested for the recent BMW crash in Delhi, is out on bail.
The court noticed the prosecution's story didn't quite add up—CCTV footage actually showed the car losing control and crashing into a divider, not deliberately hitting a motorcycle as claimed in the FIR.
Judge noted no clear proof of intentional ramming
The judge said there was no clear proof of intentional ramming; instead, it looked like rash driving.
Plus, despite speed cameras on that stretch, police couldn't provide evidence of how fast Singh was going.
With these contradictions, Singh got bail (₹50,000 bond plus two sureties), but investigations into what really happened are still ongoing.