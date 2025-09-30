Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight receives bomb-threat; emergency declared at Delhi airport
What's the story
Delhi Airport was put on high alert after a bomb threat was received by an IndiGo flight from Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The incident involved flight 6E 762, which was traveling from Mumbai to Delhi. The airport took immediate action by placing the aircraft under heightened security measures. After the bomb threat was reported, security checks were conducted on the aircraft. The flight landed around 7:53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.
Airline response
IndiGo confirms bomb threat on flight
Passengers onboard flight 6E 762 were also temporarily held for precautionary screening before being cleared to continue their journey. An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the bomb threat on flight 6E 762 and said they immediately informed relevant authorities. The spokesperson said, "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on September 30, 2025." They added that the airline fully cooperated with authorities in conducting necessary security checks before clearing the aircraft for operations.
Customer care
Airline offers refreshments, updates to passengers
The spokesperson further said that IndiGo made all efforts to minimize inconvenience to passengers. This included offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates about the situation. They stressed, "As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities." Authorities confirmed that the situation was under control and normal operations at Delhi Airport have resumed.