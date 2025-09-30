Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight receives bomb-threat; emergency declared at Delhi airport 

The incident involved flight 6E 762

Delhi Airport was put on high alert after a bomb threat was received by an IndiGo flight from Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The incident involved flight 6E 762, which was traveling from Mumbai to Delhi. The airport took immediate action by placing the aircraft under heightened security measures. After the bomb threat was reported, security checks were conducted on the aircraft. The flight landed around 7:53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.