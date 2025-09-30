Mumbai locals to get automatic doors soon! Know why

Smart doors will open only when train stops

The smart doors only open when it's safe—like when the train stops—and they won't close if someone is on the footboard.

This upgrade comes after a tragic accident in Mumbai on June 9 that took four lives, pushing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make automated doors mandatory across Mumbai's suburban network.

In the past three years, 7,565 passengers have died and 7,293 have been injured while traveling in local trains; this move could be a real game-changer for anyone who depends on these trains every day.