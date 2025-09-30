Mumbai locals to get automatic doors soon! Know why
Mumbai's iconic local trains are testing out automated doors to make daily commutes safer.
The trial, which just kicked off at Kurla car shed, is all about stopping those scary accidents where people fall from packed trains—a problem that's contributed to thousands of deaths and injuries among local train passengers in the last few years.
If all goes well, every new AC and non-AC train will have these doors, and older trains are being upgraded too.
Smart doors will open only when train stops
The smart doors only open when it's safe—like when the train stops—and they won't close if someone is on the footboard.
This upgrade comes after a tragic accident in Mumbai on June 9 that took four lives, pushing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to make automated doors mandatory across Mumbai's suburban network.
In the past three years, 7,565 passengers have died and 7,293 have been injured while traveling in local trains; this move could be a real game-changer for anyone who depends on these trains every day.
Production is underway for 238 brand-new AC trains
The plan is to finish retrofitting existing trains by December 2025—so safer rides might be closer than you think.