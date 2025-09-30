Next Article
Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, bringing end to heat
India
Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain on Tuesday, bringing a welcome end to the relentless September heat.
The city had just hit its hottest day of the month on Sunday at 38.1°C, so this downpour was a much-needed breather after the hot and humid conditions of the last few days.
Today's high is expected around 35degC
Tuesday's high is expected around 35°C, still warmer than usual, with humidity at 74% this morning.
Air quality sits at an AQI of 114—so it's "moderate," not perfect but definitely manageable if you're heading out.
This rainy spell comes after Delhi nearly broke last year's record for September heat, making today feel like real relief.