Panchkula: 2 accidents near Mansa Devi Temple; 2 dead, 30 injured
India
Two serious accidents near Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula early Tuesday left two pilgrims dead and more than 30 injured.
One group's pick-up vehicle flipped over after the driver lost control on a turn, while in a separate incident, a young pilgrim was struck and killed by a car during 'dandvat pranaam.'
The car didn't stop.
Police investigating both crashes
Most of the injured—mainly from Zirakpur's Pabhat village—were taken to local hospitals; 12 with severe injuries were shifted to bigger medical centers in Chandigarh.
Police are investigating both crashes and searching for the hit-and-run driver.