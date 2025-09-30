Panchkula: 2 accidents near Mansa Devi Temple; 2 dead, 30 injured India Sep 30, 2025

Two serious accidents near Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula early Tuesday left two pilgrims dead and more than 30 injured.

One group's pick-up vehicle flipped over after the driver lost control on a turn, while in a separate incident, a young pilgrim was struck and killed by a car during 'dandvat pranaam.'

The car didn't stop.