BJP leader's 'Rahul shot' remark sparks nationwide outrage
BJP functionary Printu Mahadev landed in hot water after saying on live TV that if Rahul Gandhi led protests like those in Bangladesh, "So if Rahul Gandhi begins such a protest, even bullets will be fired at his chest."
The comment, made on September 25, 2025, quickly drew nationwide criticism and calls for action.
Mahadev booked on charges of provoking riots, criminal intimidation
After a complaint from Congress, Kerala police booked Mahadev on charges like provoking riots and criminal intimidation.
Congress leaders accused the state's Left government of dragging its feet and held protests across Kerala.
Congress demands strong action, BJP leaders downplay central government involvement
Mahadev is a BJP functionary from Thrissur and part of the party's student wing, ABVP.
While Congress demanded strong action, senior BJP leaders defended Rahul Gandhi's security measures and downplayed central government involvement.