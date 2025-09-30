BJP leader's 'Rahul shot' remark sparks nationwide outrage India Sep 30, 2025

BJP functionary Printu Mahadev landed in hot water after saying on live TV that if Rahul Gandhi led protests like those in Bangladesh, "So if Rahul Gandhi begins such a protest, even bullets will be fired at his chest."

The comment, made on September 25, 2025, quickly drew nationwide criticism and calls for action.