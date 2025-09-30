Prepare for nuclear, biological threats: Anil Chauhan to military
India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, has called on the military to gear up for future challenges like biological and radiological threats.
Speaking at the 100th Raising Day of the Military Nursing Service at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt, he highlighted the need for specialized medical protocols and said being prepared for nuclear risks is key to keeping threats in check.
Need to protect sensitive medical data in military healthcare
Chauhan backed PM Modi's strong stand against nuclear blackmail, reminding everyone that we must be ready to face any threat.
He also gave a heartfelt shoutout to military nurses—who've been serving since 1926—for their dedication and stressed looking after their mental health.
On top of that, he flagged how crucial it is to protect sensitive medical data in military healthcare, calling for better encryption and access controls: Securing medical data is vital, he noted.