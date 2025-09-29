Next Article
Bengaluru man kills wife, then dies by suicide
India
A tragic case unfolded in Bengaluru on Sunday night, where 30-year-old Dharmshilam allegedly killed his wife Manju (27) before taking his own life.
The couple, married since September 2022, had been living with Manju's father.
No children involved; police investigating
Manju's father, Periyaswamy, discovered the heartbreaking scene when he got home—his daughter had stab wounds and Dharmshilam was found hanging.
There were no children involved. Police are investigating to understand what led to this incident.