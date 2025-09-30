India pulls 6 gaming apps before new law kicks in
India just ordered six real-money gaming apps off app stores, moving quickly before a tough new online gaming law kicks in.
The directive came from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre under the Home Ministry, using powers from the IT Act.
Even though Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act in August, it's not active yet—rules are still being finalized.
Apps linked to financial scams, say officials
Officials say these apps were linked to financial scams, so they used sections of the IT Act and newer laws like Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to take action.
All this is basically a stopgap until the upcoming law arrives—it'll ban real-money games, bring strict penalties, and set up a regulator for online gaming.
So if you're into these apps, heads up: big changes are right around the corner.