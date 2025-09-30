India pulls 6 gaming apps before new law kicks in

Apps linked to financial scams, say officials

Officials say these apps were linked to financial scams, so they used sections of the IT Act and newer laws like Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to take action.

All this is basically a stopgap until the upcoming law arrives—it'll ban real-money games, bring strict penalties, and set up a regulator for online gaming.

So if you're into these apps, heads up: big changes are right around the corner.